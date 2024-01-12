Extreme temperatures force B.C. ski hill closures, lift delays on Friday

The extreme cold experienced across much of British Columbia on Friday has impacted operations at ski hills across the province, forcing a number of them to close entirely for safety.

Some of the full closures include Big White Ski Resort outside Kelowna, Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort west of Golden, and Baldy Mountain near Oliver.

"The resort will not operate today, all chairlifts will remain closed," reads a message on the Big White website. "Night skiing and tubing have been cancelled."

The resort's weekly fireworks show, scheduled for Saturday, has also been called off.

Most of the province was under weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday, with some areas forecast to see wind chill values nearing -50 C into the weekend.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," reads one warning for the Peace River region. "Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Sun Peaks Resort, north of Kamloops, was open to skiers and snowboarders Friday, though the Burfield, Crystal, Morrisey Express and Orient chairlifts were out of service. The resort's Umbrella Café was shut down due to the weather as well.

An operations update posted Friday morning advised guests to take extra precautions to protect themselves from the frigid temperatures.

"Wear extra layers, cover all exposed skin, consider hot packs/warmers for your boots and gloves, take regular breaks indoors (every 30 minutes is recommended), and eat well – food is energy and will help keep you warm," the update reads. "Please note, cold temperatures may affect the operation of some lifts and other on-mountain services."

At Whistler-Blackcomb, skiers and snowboarders were warned to expect some lift delays on Friday morning "due to extreme cold temperatures."

The Bubly Tube Park was also closed as a result of the weather conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said people exposed to the extreme temperatures should watch for symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, or numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.