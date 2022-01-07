Extreme cold, wind, winter storm warnings blanket B.C.

Much of B.C. remains under weather warnings as extreme cold, winter storm and wind is expected in parts of the province.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island were under wind warnings Friday morning.

“An intense low pressure system will generate strong winds to the region beginning this morning. Across most of Metro Vancouver, northwest winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 will develop,” a weather advisory from Environment Canada said.

In the Juan de Fuca Strait, those winds could gust to 90 km/h, though the strong winds are forecast to ease in the afternoon.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada's warning said. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning was renewed for parts of the Fraser Valley including Chilliwack.

“Lingering cold air in the central and eastern sections of the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are resulting in freezing rain continuing this morning," warned Environment Canada. "Very strong southwest inflow winds will develop later this morning which will introduce warmer temperatures and bring an end to the freezing rain."

Elsewhere in B.C., extreme cold and winter storm warnings are in place. In the northern part of the province, including the Peace River region, temperatures could get as cold as -40 C.

"A very cold airmass will remain over northern BC through Saturday," Environment Canada's warning said. "The coldest wind chill values will occur mostly during the overnight and morning hours."

While Metro Vancouver might see periods of snow on Saturday, Environment Canada predicts it'll warm up next week. Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs of 5 C. Rain is forecast to return on Monday with highs of 6 C, and starting Tuesday, it could get as warm as 8 C for several days.