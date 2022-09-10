Explosion 'inside a vehicle' in Montrose, B.C., was targeted, RCMP say

Mounties in B.C.'s Kootenay region are investigating an apparent car bombing that sent a 41-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday.

The incident occurred in Montrose around 6:40 a.m., according to a news release from Trail RCMP.

At that time, police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to a home in the 200 block of 8th Avenue, where an explosion had occurred "inside a vehicle parked in the driveway at a residence," police said.

"A 41-year-old Montrose man was located inside the vehicle and had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the explosion," Mounties said in their release.

"(Emergency Health Services) transported the man to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for immediate medical attention."

Police said the cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators believe the incident was isolated and targeted.

"Trail RCMP do not believe the public was or is in any danger at this time," police said.

Still, police asked people to stay away from the area until it is confirmed safe and the investigation is completed.

RCMP explosives specialists and a forensic identification team were called to aid in the investigation, police said.