'Overtly unsafe': Boater fined for pulling tuber without someone spotting on B.C. lake

Authorities are reminding B.C. boaters that summertime fun can lead to stiff fines if they don't take the necessary safety precautions.

The warning comes after an "overtly unsafe" incident that resulted in a $287 penalty for a boat operator on Okanagan Lake last week.

Kelowna RCMP said the boater was pulling someone on an inner tube without a spotter present on Thursday, and didn't immediately notice when the person fell into the water.

The operator "continued for about 500 metres before realizing and turning around," the detachment said in a news release.

On top of the fine, officers also issued the boater a warning for failing to produce a pleasure craft operator card.

In a statement, Cpl. Michael Gauthier encouraged all boaters to familiar themselves with the "unique requirements" for operating personal water craft under Canada's Small Vessel Regulations.

"You’re really quite limited when it comes to towing someone behind a PWC as you require enough seating for everyone on the vessel, including the individual being towed," Gauthier said.

"This means a three-seater already carrying the driver and spotter has one seat left for whoever they’re towing should they become injured or the tube goes flat, for example."

Kelowna RCMP have already sent several boats back to shore this season for failing to observe the rules, he added.

Safety tips and requirements for pleasure craft operators can be found online in Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide.