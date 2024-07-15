VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Overtly unsafe': Boater fined for pulling tuber without someone spotting on B.C. lake

    A boater pulls two people on inner tubes in an undated Shutterstock image. A boater pulls two people on inner tubes in an undated Shutterstock image.
    Share

    Authorities are reminding B.C. boaters that summertime fun can lead to stiff fines if they don't take the necessary safety precautions.

    The warning comes after an "overtly unsafe" incident that resulted in a $287 penalty for a boat operator on Okanagan Lake last week.

    Kelowna RCMP said the boater was pulling someone on an inner tube without a spotter present on Thursday, and didn't immediately notice when the person fell into the water.

    The operator "continued for about 500 metres before realizing and turning around," the detachment said in a news release.

    On top of the fine, officers also issued the boater a warning for failing to produce a pleasure craft operator card.

    In a statement, Cpl. Michael Gauthier encouraged all boaters to familiar themselves with the "unique requirements" for operating personal water craft under Canada's Small Vessel Regulations.

    "You’re really quite limited when it comes to towing someone behind a PWC as you require enough seating for everyone on the vessel, including the individual being towed," Gauthier said.

    "This means a three-seater already carrying the driver and spotter has one seat left for whoever they’re towing should they become injured or the tube goes flat, for example."

    Kelowna RCMP have already sent several boats back to shore this season for failing to observe the rules, he added.

    Safety tips and requirements for pleasure craft operators can be found online in Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News