Experts weigh in as feds promise changes to Canadian gun laws

The federal government believes the time for increased measures on stopping gun violence is now, promising changes in the coming days.

“We know we have to address this, we’ve promised to,” said Federal Justice Minister David Lametti in an interview Friday with CTV’s Question Period. “You’ve got something coming on Monday.”

Lametti wouldn’t divulge specifics of the proposed legislation, which will be announced as MPs return to the House of Commons.

According to a recent Stats Canada report, firearm-related violent crime has seen a steady overall increase in the country since 2013, though a few provinces including B.C. saw a decrease. In 2020, the federal government implemented stricter gun laws, banning 1500 weapons including the AR-15 used in the recent school shooting in Uvalde, and the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia. In that case, the guns were purchased illegally from the United States.

One expert tells CTV News that smuggling weapons is perhaps Canada’s greatest challenge when it comes to stopping gun violence.

“They come across the border and they’re sold in Canada for a variety of purposes, no questions asked,” said Dr. Robert Gordon, Professor of Criminology at SFU.

The Liberal government has promised in the past to crack down on the trafficking and smuggling of firearms, but Gordon says enforcement may be easier said than done.

“You can’t block a border that is unblockable,” said Gordon. “I mean, I can take you right now to several places and show you just how open the border is.”

Another expert tells CTV News that government policy should tackle the issue at its roots.

“It’s such a multi-faceted thing. It’s not just about arresting people and putting them away,” said Chris Lewis, retired Ontario Provincial Police Commisioner. “We have to prevent it happening early on in kids’ lives before they’re living a life of crime.”

In B.C., some gun owners are concerned that more regulations could target the wrong people.

“People who break the rules, they should be cracked down on,” said Daniel Otway, president of the Pitt Meadows Gun Club. “None of us have a problem with that, because we follow [the rules].”

Otway says obtaining a gun license already requires several hurdles including background checks, courses and testing.

“It’s not a simple process. You’re looking at planning to do it and it takes months, you know, up to a year even.”

The Trudeau government has also previously promised a federal gun buyback program as a measure that would take weapons off the streets. That has not happened.