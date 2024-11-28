1 arrested after Chilliwack bank robbery

A man who robbed a bank in Chilliwack Wednesday was arrested approximately 15 minutes after walking out the door with an unspecified amount of cash, according to authorities.

The Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a robbery at a bank on the 46000 block of Yale Road around 3:30 p.m. Police did not name the financial institution that was the target of the robbery, but there is a TD Bank on that block.

"The suspect approached a bank teller and handed over a note making a demand for money. The teller complied and the individual fled on foot prior to police arrival. Thankfully, no injuries were reported," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

Officers identified the 23-year-old suspect using surveillance video, and took him into custody around 3:45 p.m. The suspect has not been named because charges have not been approved.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 604-792-4611.