VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 arrested after Chilliwack bank robbery

    Cash generic
    Share

    A man who robbed a bank in Chilliwack Wednesday was arrested approximately 15 minutes after walking out the door with an unspecified amount of cash, according to authorities.

    The Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a robbery at a bank on the 46000 block of Yale Road around 3:30 p.m. Police did not name the financial institution that was the target of the robbery, but there is a TD Bank on that block.

    "The suspect approached a bank teller and handed over a note making a demand for money. The teller complied and the individual fled on foot prior to police arrival. Thankfully, no injuries were reported," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

    Officers identified the 23-year-old suspect using surveillance video, and took him into custody around 3:45 p.m. The suspect has not been named because charges have not been approved.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 604-792-4611.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News