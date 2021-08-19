VANCOUVER -- Residents of Logan Lake, B.C. are free to return to their homes Thursday afternoon after the district municipality lifted an evacuation order that had been in place for a week.

The entire community of around 2,000 residents was ordered to leave on Aug. 12 as the Tremont Creek wildfire approached.

The evacuation order was lifted at noon on Thursday due to "diminished" risk of imminent danger to life and property in the district, but an evacuation alert remains in place.

"The threat of wildfire still exists in the District of Logan Lake area," the municipality says in a "welcome home package" posted on its website Thursday.

"You are still in a high-risk area with a very active wildfire."

The district recommends returning residents be prepared to leave at a moment's notice, in case fire behaviour changes and another evacuation order is necessary. It recommends residents keep a full tank of gasoline in their vehicles, have a week's worth of food on hand and have valuables, documents, medications and other important personal items ready to grab and go.

Discovered on July 12, the Tremont Creek fire is estimated at more than 62,500 hectares - or more than 625 square kilometres - according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze is classified as "out of control." A total of 60 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 36 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze. There are also 70 structure protection personnel being shared within the Sparks Lake fire complex, of which the Tremont Creek fire is a part.

Cooler weather and a chance of showers through Sunday have helped crews battling wildfires in B.C.'s Interior throughout the week. Dozens of evacuation alerts have been lifted, but hotter, drier weather is in the forecast for next week.

The District of Logan Lake had already lifted an evacuation order on Wednesday for Highland Valley Copper Operations, a Teck Resources mine in the area.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it had resumed operations and was "in the process of ramping back up to full production."

With files from The Canadian Press