VANCOUVER -- Residents of more than 400 properties east of Kamloops, B.C., can breathe easier after the Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted several evacuation alerts near the northern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service says recent weather conditions have caused a slowdown in fire activity, as crews work to suppress the 810-square kilometre blaze.

Environment Canada is calling for cooler temperatures and possible thundershowers over parts of the southern Interior today.

But the wildfire service says a long period of drenching rain is needed to subdue the most aggressive of some 260 wildfires burning across B.C.