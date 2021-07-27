Evacuation order issue for properties near B.C.'s Bill Nye Mountain wildfire
'Series of suspicious wildfires' set in B.C.'s southern Interior under investigation: RCMP
1,230 wildfires, 4,250 square kilometres of land burned in B.C. since April 1
B.C. wildfire update: Evacuation orders in place as fires draws nearer to properties
Something we've never seen before: BC Wildfire Service reports 40 fires of note
Wildfire smoke: Doctors, air pollution experts forecast worsening health effects
Australian firefighters headed to B.C. to help fight wildfires
B.C. government advice: What to do if under an evacuation order or alert