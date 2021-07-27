VANCOUVER -- Dozens of properties are under a just-issued evacuation order for an area northeast of Cranbrook, B.C. officials announced Tuesday evening.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued the order for 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area due to a wildfire burning on Bill Nye Mountain.

A list of properties was not provided, but a map of the area has been posted on the RDEK's website.

Another 12 properties remain under evacuation alert, meaning residents do not need to leave home immediately, but should be ready to do so with short notice.

The fire originated at a site about seven kilometres southeast of Wasa, the BC Wildfire Service says. It was discovered on July 8, and since that time has grown to an estimated 1,910 hectares.

It's believed to have been sparked by lightning.