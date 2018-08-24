

The Associated Press





It was supposed to be a relaxing holiday in Hawaii, but those plans were cut short for dozens of British Columbians who landed in Vancouver on a rescue flight Friday, narrowly escaping a powerful Category 2 storm that threatens to wreak havoc on the Pacific archipelago.

By the afternoon, Hurricane Lane had turned roads into rivers on Hawaii's Big Island, with the popular tourist destinations Maui and Oahu next in its path.

"It was really quite scary because I really didn't know what to do," said Shelly Meeuws, who was on the rescue flight.

British Columbians vacationing in Hawaii say they were given just a day to choose between riding it out and getting out.

"Yesterday afternoon, Air Canada called and said they were sending a rescue plane just to pull people back to Vancouver who were stranded there, so they asked if we wanted to get on the plane and we said 'absolutely,'" said Tory Sarich, another passenger.

Some of those who arrived back in B.C. Friday said they were disappointed to have to cut their trips short, but that it was ultimately the responsible thing to do.

"We were supposed to be there three more days and it was a once-a-year family vacation, so kind of disappointed, but you've got to do what you've got to do," said traveller Cookie Bahi.

The estimated 300,000 tourists who have decided stay in the U.S. state as Lane approaches likely won't be spending their time on the beach, however.

The islands will be hit by strong winds and torrential downpours that will likely flood roadways and wash out bridges over the weekend.

As much as 90 centimetres of rain have fallen on Big Island since Thursday.

On Oahu, nearly 16,000 homes and businesses are without power.

That menacing forecast informed much of the decision to leave for those who found themselves back in Vancouver this week.

"We know the next few days were going be in the hotel room or stuck in the hotel and then we didn't know how long we'd be stuck on the island," Sarich said. "That's why we took the chance to leave when we could."

And while it's not how they expected their Hawaii vacations to end, most said they're glad to be home safe.

"I think a lot of people thought, 'Maybe this won't be too bad. I'll ride it out,' but no, I need my home comforts and to have my feet firmly on the ground without the water and everything," Meeuws said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson and The Associated Press