The Government of Canada is advising travellers to avoid Hawaii as Hurricane Lane threatens the area.

The hurricane is expected to pass by on Aug. 23 and 24, bringing excessive rainfall and violent winds. Officials warn there's a risk of flash flooding and landslides, both of which could disrupt essential services including power and transportation.

If conditions are bad enough, travellers could find themselves without access to emergency services, medical care and food and water.

As a result, the government is advising those with travel plans to postpone any non-essential trips to Hawaii County and Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

Those who are visiting or live in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and monitor local news and weather reports. They should follow instructions from local authorities.