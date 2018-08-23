

A Vancouver couple who has been planning a wedding in Hawaii for three years is worried their big day could be ruined by Hurricane Lane.

With the ceremony just days away and most flights cancelled, Bryan Lum and Alda Lo can't get to Honolulu, and neither can their guests.

Their seaside wedding is scheduled to take place at the Four Seasons in Oahu.

"Something's connected us with Hawaii. It's kind of like that dream wedding. We've wanted to have clear blue skies up at the beach-front ceremony," Lo said.

That ceremony is set for Tuesday, and the couple wanted to arrive early.

"We were supposed to leave today with WestJet and our flight was cancelled," Lum said.

Most flights into Hawaii Thursday and Friday were cancelled because of the approaching hurricane.

"We have 100 people coming, 40 per cent from around the world, so everyone's flying in on Saturday. So it's really on the borderline right now," Lo said.

The couple has booked the next flight, which is scheduled to take off Saturday, but they aren't sure whether it will go ahead as planned. But they say they'll find a way to get there.

"It's going to be an adventure, so we're going to make it happen," Lum said.

One Maui-bound flight did leave from YVR Thursday, a flight Taz Lalani and her family were on.

"Are we a little crazy? Maybe," Lalani said.

"We trust the hotel and we trust that Air Canada knows what they're doing and so we think we'll be OK."

Coquitlam entrepreneur Randy Hnatko said he just bought a rental property on Maui.

"We're monitoring on probably an hourly basis. We're not far from the ocean wall so our concern is if these swells get too high over the walls, whether it comes in," he told CTV News.

A live feed of the building's shoreline has been a blessing and a curse.

"There's not much we can do about it while we're here. We'll know when we get there on Tuesday night," Hnatko said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson