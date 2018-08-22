

The travel plans of many British Columbians have been affected by a rare Category 4 hurricane barrelling toward Hawaii.

Hurricane Lane is headed toward the chain of islands, prompting a state of emergency in the U.S. state and a warning from the Canadian government to postpone non-essential trips.

The winds were picking up Wednesday, and officials were scrambling to make preparations. They're urging locals and tourists to stay calm as they sit in the hurricane's path.

The Simon Fraser University women's volleyball team was among those stuck on the Big Island as the rain started to fall.

"I would call it a normal Vancouver downpour," said coach Gina Schmidt in an interview from Hilo.

But the rain and wind is expected to pick up when the storm hits on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it a risk of flash flooding and landslides.

With the team's games cancelled, they had nothing to do but rest and get groceries.

Supplies are already scarce in some areas, as those in the affected area prepare for the possibility of roads being washed out.

"The Walmart we went to was out of milk and bananas and most produce, so we have some stocks of bottled water, dried goods, and we're making sure our phones are charged," she said.

Generators are also in short supply as everyone tries to be ready for the worst-case scenario.

"I'm hoping it changes course, but we can't assume that and then have a major problem and say, 'Well, we were hoping,'" said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Back in B.C., Karim Lalji and Anisha Judge are getting married Thursday morning, and had planned to go from the ceremony in Langley straight to the airport and on to Maui.

"I actually had booked my honeymoon before the wedding because I was so excited to go to Maui," the Coquitlam bride-to-be said.

"That was the highlight of my day, and now I'm just so upset."

Instead, the couple had to change their flights the day before their wedding, a process they said was time consuming and stressful.

Foreign Affairs is warning against all non-essential travel to Hawaii County and Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe. WestJet and Air Canada are offering free flight changes for anyone with tickets to the affected areas.

Those who are already visiting or live in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and monitor local news and weather reports.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos