After more than a week hooked up to diagnostic machines for one test after another, Tavia Marlatt’s diagnosis is so grim the 22-year-old is too scared to leave Vancouver General Hospital without supervision and healthcare supports.

The Langley woman has been battling Fraser Health for support since she aged out of youth-oriented support. She experiences up to 50 seizures a day, some of them minor but others serious enough to cause serious bodily harm. Tavia recently fell and broke her jaw in several places and her mother says her new diagnosis rates her epilepsy as critical.

"We’re more than willing to leave the hospital but there needs to be a guaranteed plan in writing before we’ll agree to do that," Renee Marlatt told CTV News.

Marlatt says the battery of tests over the past week found Tavia’s seizures are coming from three parts of her brain, making them difficult to mitigate with surgical intervention. Other tests found a previous brain surgery to control her epileptic seizures resulted in the lack of inhibition and impulse control, combined with difficulties in planning, judgement and insight, that have had Marlatt keep a close eye on her daughter since she moved back home following her facial injury.

"I haven’t heard from Fraser Health and they’re putting Tavia at risk, in my opinion, by not providing supports or being willing to have a conversation about her release from hospital," said Marlatt.

CTV News has reached out to Fraser Health for comment on this latest development but has not yet received a response. A week ago when Tavia began testing and Marlatt raised concerns about her daughter’s care, Fraser Health told CTV News they couldn’t comment on specific cases due to privacy issues, despite Marlatt’s public appeals.

"At Fraser Health, our priority is to ensure patients with acquired brain injuries and specialized needs are able to achieve their rehabilitation goals," the health authority said in an email last week. "In cases where clients have specialized needs that cannot be optimally met with assistance from a community support worker, require additional supervision or are unable to live independently, a Community Support Home is offered as an option as many of these caregivers are highly trained to deal with complex care needs."

But with Tavia’s lack of impulse control and mercurial temperament, not to mention overlapping health issues with her acquired brain injury and epilepsy, Marlatt says a group home is not the right environment for her daughter – especially considering she’s so young.

Marlatt is reaching out to health minister Adrian Dix to intervene in this case. She says she has no issue with Vancouver General Hospital making room for another patient in the epilepsy ward, but wants to make sure her daughter is safely supervised by qualified people while she’s at work.