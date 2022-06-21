Enzo, the snake who hitched a ride to Vancouver in a Ferrari, is back in his desert home

A rattlesnake that hitched a ride to Vancouver in a Ferrari is back home, having been returned by a Metro Vancouver vet on a Father's Day road trip in a less luxurious vehicle.

The slithery stowaway was discovered at the dealership, having made its way into the undercarriage of one of the high-end cars when it was parked in Osoyoos.

Soon after, it made its way into the care of Dr. Adrian Walton, who noticed the snake had a distinct marking on its tail and had been microchipped. Once he scanned it he knew precisely where the reptile, which he named Enzo in honour of Ferrari's founder, needed to be returned to.

"We not only know where it comes from, we know, to the rock, to the bush, where this animal has to be released to," Walton told CTV News last week, adding that the snake is part of Nk’Mip snake project, based out of the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre which is operated by the Osoyoos Indian Band.

So Walton packed up Enzo in a bright red bucket labeled "Danger: Venomous reptile," secured the bucket to the bed of his Toyota Tacoma pick-up and hit the road with his two kids.

He made a short video documenting the trip and posted it to YouTube

It shows a worker at the centre releasing Enzo into the place he was last tracked by researchers at the centre 12 days prior. As she takes the snake out of the bag it emits the signature rattling sound before disappearing under a pile of sun-bleached branches.

The centre's rattlesnake research project seeks to both study and conserve the population of Western Rattlesnakes.

Identified as a species at risk by the federal government, the reptile is "the only truly venomous snake species native to British Columbia."

The province says a "small population" of these snakes is found in the dry valleys of the province's southern Interior, where they come out of hibernation in April.

Agricultural and urban development encroaching on their natural habitat as well as "road mortality" are two factors threatening the species, according to the federal government. They also have a "low reproductive potential," giving birth to small litters of between two and eight young every three to four years. This, according to the province, means the long-term survival of adults is crucial for the

"Human persecution," according to both the province and the feds has been and continues to be the most significant threat.

"Their exaggerated reputation for danger has resulted in needless killing of rattlesnakes, drastically reducing some local populations," according to the B.C. Environment Ministry.

"Lack of knowledge and fear of rattlesnakes have resulted in persecution and killing of snakes," says the federal species at risk registry.

Wildsafe BC says fewer than five people are bitten by a rattlesnake each year in British Columbia and the conservation service receives approximately 40 calls annually about these reptiles.

Rattlesnake sightings should be reported by calling 1-877-952-7277

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach