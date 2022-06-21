Enzo, the snake who hitched a ride to Vancouver in a Ferrari, is back in his desert home
Enzo, the snake who hitched a ride to Vancouver in a Ferrari, is back in his desert home
A rattlesnake that hitched a ride to Vancouver in a Ferrari is back home, having been returned by a Metro Vancouver vet on a Father's Day road trip in a less luxurious vehicle.
The slithery stowaway was discovered at the dealership, having made its way into the undercarriage of one of the high-end cars when it was parked in Osoyoos.
Soon after, it made its way into the care of Dr. Adrian Walton, who noticed the snake had a distinct marking on its tail and had been microchipped. Once he scanned it he knew precisely where the reptile, which he named Enzo in honour of Ferrari's founder, needed to be returned to.
"We not only know where it comes from, we know, to the rock, to the bush, where this animal has to be released to," Walton told CTV News last week, adding that the snake is part of Nk’Mip snake project, based out of the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre which is operated by the Osoyoos Indian Band.
So Walton packed up Enzo in a bright red bucket labeled "Danger: Venomous reptile," secured the bucket to the bed of his Toyota Tacoma pick-up and hit the road with his two kids.
He made a short video documenting the trip and posted it to YouTube
It shows a worker at the centre releasing Enzo into the place he was last tracked by researchers at the centre 12 days prior. As she takes the snake out of the bag it emits the signature rattling sound before disappearing under a pile of sun-bleached branches.
The centre's rattlesnake research project seeks to both study and conserve the population of Western Rattlesnakes.
Identified as a species at risk by the federal government, the reptile is "the only truly venomous snake species native to British Columbia."
The province says a "small population" of these snakes is found in the dry valleys of the province's southern Interior, where they come out of hibernation in April.
Agricultural and urban development encroaching on their natural habitat as well as "road mortality" are two factors threatening the species, according to the federal government. They also have a "low reproductive potential," giving birth to small litters of between two and eight young every three to four years. This, according to the province, means the long-term survival of adults is crucial for the
"Human persecution," according to both the province and the feds has been and continues to be the most significant threat.
"Their exaggerated reputation for danger has resulted in needless killing of rattlesnakes, drastically reducing some local populations," according to the B.C. Environment Ministry.
"Lack of knowledge and fear of rattlesnakes have resulted in persecution and killing of snakes," says the federal species at risk registry.
Wildsafe BC says fewer than five people are bitten by a rattlesnake each year in British Columbia and the conservation service receives approximately 40 calls annually about these reptiles.
Rattlesnake sightings should be reported by calling 1-877-952-7277
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.
Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Old-growth activists to target B.C. ministry office in Victoria
Activists say they plan to plaster a British Columbia ministry office with cedar shavings and wheat paste as part of an ongoing protest against old-growth logging in the province on Tuesday.
-
Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.
Calgary
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
-
Alberta housing starts rebound to 2015 levels as oil prices surge
Housing starts in Alberta are at a seven-year high as surging oil prices fuel a fresh building boom in the province.
Edmonton
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurant
Edmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.
-
Upgrading Rossdale: City seeks feedback on plans
The City of Edmonton released plans for the Rossdale area Tuesday and is seeking public input before finalizing designs.
Toronto
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Girl, 15, charged after Toronto school closed for year due to threat
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after an anonymous threat prompted officials at Toronto’s Branksome Hall to end the school year early.
-
Developers could cancel about 5,000 new condo units as construction prices rise, industry observer says
Developers could cancel the construction of approximately 5,000 new condominium units in Toronto in response to rising material and labour costs, an analysis conducted by the real estate research firm Urbanation has found.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals could lose Montreal strongholds, other ridings to CAQ: polls
After losing all seats except those in and around the Montreal and Gatineau regions, new polling suggests the Quebec Liberal Party may lose some strongholds to the Coalition Avenir Québec in the upcoming election.
-
Frustration at the Montreal passport office as large crowd draws police presence
Montreal police were called to the downtown passport office Tuesday morning after a large crowd gathered waiting for appointments, with tensions running high.
-
Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge
The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore near the Mercier Bridge.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca Contois
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
Saskatoon
-
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month mark
Search crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
-
Saskatoon thunderstorm unleashes up to 75mm of rain in 1 hour
A highly localized thunderstorm was to blame for the deluge of water that put much of southern and eastern Saskatoon underwater Monday afternoon.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado near Rheinfeld, Sask.
Environment Canada confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a tornado touched down near the hamlet of Rheinfeld during intense thunderstorms on June 20.
-
Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP
A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underutilized: AG report
Nova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation. There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underutilized.
London
-
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Toddler rushed to hospital after fall from apartment window
A child was rushed to hospital after falling from the upper-level window of a walk-up apartment building in northeast London, Ont. late Monday afternoon.
-
CN Rail strike hits London, Ont.
A strike impacting more than 750 CN Rail employees Canada-wide is being felt in the London region. The workers went on strike over the weekend, and the issue at hand is wages.
Northern Ontario
-
More than a puddle: Timmins driver escapes sinkhole
It was a close call for a Timmins driver early Monday morning when what looked like a puddle turned out to be a big sinkhole.
-
Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July
An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.
-
'Vulgar' Vagnini should have his pay docked, Sudbury integrity commissioner rules
Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury's councillor for Ward 2, has run afoul of the city's integrity commissioner for swearing at city staff and for a bizarre YouTube video he posted to social media.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
-
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Three teen girls have been charged with an assault at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.