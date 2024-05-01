Missing man found dead in Kelowna may have been murdered, police say

Police believe a man who went missing from Kamloops and was later found dead in Kelowna was the victim of homicide.

Kelvin “Kelly” Jobson, 47, was last seen outside his Kamloops home on April 6. Mounties released a missing person alert for him on April 10.

Ten days later, his body was found in a creek on the 201 Forest Service Road in a remote area of southeast Kelowna, according to police.

In a news release Wednesday, the Kamloops RCMP said it received confirmation from the BC Coroners Service that the deceased was Jobson and that he is a suspected homicide victim, and appealed for more information from the public.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment, with assistance from the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, is continuing its investigation into Kelly Jobson’s disappearance and homicide, and is turning to the public for any information that may be related,” said Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe in the release.

“Based on the investigation so far, we know that Kelly was in Kamloops on April 6 or 7, outside of his residence on Linden Avenue. Although we have conducted neighbourhood inquiries and video canvasses to help us timeline his last movements in Kamloops, we are asking the community to please take another look and reconsider if they saw or heard anything that might be related, now that we have confirmation he is sadly deceased.”

Police are asking anyone with information related to Jobson’s disappearance, “including suspicious activities before or after he was seen last,” or the forest service road where he was found dead to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.