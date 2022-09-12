Emergency vaccine clinic held in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after 3 puppies die from virus

An emergency vaccine clinic was held in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Monday after three puppies died from a canine virus.

The SPCA said the clinic was planned after an outbreak of canine parvovirus was confirmed among puppies being cared for at a residence near Dunlevy Avenue and Powell Street. Three puppies died and a fourth is receiving intensive care.

"One of our animal protection officers was called out on Friday regarding four sick and dying puppies, and it was confirmed that the puppies were suffering from the parvovirus," said Mark Vosper, the BC SPCA’s regional manager for animal protection in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, in a news release.

Vosper explained canine parvovirus is highly contagious and often deadly. It mostly affects dogs and unvaccinated puppies are the most vulnerable.

A free clinic was quickly set up in the building to give other dogs and puppies a parvovirus vaccine as soon as possible.

In 2019, dozens of dogs were vaccinated in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a similar parvovirus outbreak. In that case, at least four puppies died.

Symptoms of parvovirus can include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, fever, low body temperature, vomiting and severe diarrhea. Dogs can get parvo by coming in contact with feces from an infected dog, and the virus can live for several months.

"We urge anyone in the area whose dog or puppy is exhibiting these symptoms to seek veterinary help right away," Vosper said.