Elon Musk funded competition awards UBC spin-off companies with $2M for carbon removal tech
Two University of British Columbia spin-off companies have won a $1 million prize each, as part of the XPRIZE carbon removal technology competition funded by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation.
In a news release Friday, UBC said Carbin Minerals will use the funding to "remove thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere" at one mine site by 2024, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"Carbon dioxide is removed from the air naturally through weathering, where certain rocks absorb the greenhouse gas and turn it into a mineral," said Carbin Minerals co-founder and UBC research scientist Bethany Ladd in the release.
"The result is carbon stored in a solid form as carbonate rock. Our lab has developed research to speed up this process of mineralization from thousands of years to weeks, even days."
Ladd added that by partnering with mines, they can transform mine tailings —huge piles of pulverized rock — into what they call "giant carbon sinks."
"The science is based on natural processes; the key is figuring out how to accelerate and optimize carbon uptake in tailings so that it is economically feasible on a large scale," said Ladd.
Ladd said the prize money will help the team deploy their carbon removal technology at mine sites around the world, while also implementing a new technology they're working on.
"The XPRIZE money will help us set up our first pilot, hire a team, purchase equipment and start fulfilling carbon removal contracts," said Ladd.
Carbin Minerals is also in the running for the grand prize, which is worth $50 million.
The company said its long-term goal is to remove as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as possible.
"There is an enormous amount of carbon removal potential laying dormant in mine waste around the world, and it is only going to increase as the world’s demand for critical metals grows to supply the clean energy transition," said Ladd.
"We are working to unlock that potential, so we can tangibly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere and truly turn the dial on climate change."
Carbin Minerals said it is working with another company to develop robots similar to Roombas, but the size of a car, that can work on rock slurry.
"Certain tailings are made of fine rock, almost sand, that can be deposited as a slurry of rock and water. This slurry is like quicksand, so it’s dangerous for humans, but robots could safely work on it to implement our carbon-sink process."
Takachar, another UBC spin-off company, won the student version of the XPRIZE last year and will be receiving an additional $1 million this year for its waste-burning machine designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Federal government will let international graduates stay in Canada another 18 months
International students who've graduated from Canadian post-secondary schools will be able to stay in Canada longer now that the federal government has offered a temporary program to help them qualify for permanent residency.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Vancouver Island
-
'People are in panic mode': Island animal rescue agencies overwhelmed with pet surrenders
Throughout the pandemic, many workers began doing their jobs from home. In the process, some decided to get a pet. Now that many have returned to the office, animal rescue agencies up and down Vancouver Island are becoming overwhelmed with animal surrenders.
-
CRD to tackle blue-green algae issues at Elk Lake
The Capital Regional District is looking to fight dangerous and recurring blue-green algae blooms at Elk Lake in Saanich, B.C.
-
Man with knife taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Victoria
One man is in custody Friday after an hours-long standoff with police from Greater Victoria's emergency response team.
Calgary
-
Calgary police close eastbound Stoney Trail in city's northwest due to multi-vehicle crash
Calgary police closed a section of eastbound Stoney Trail on Friday after a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W.
-
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
-
University of Calgary names Jon Cornish as chancellor-elect
Cornish, an inductee to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and co-founder of the Calgary Black Chamber, will officially begin his four-year term on July 1.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMP
Terry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
-
Shotgun, cocaine seized in drug-trafficking investigation; 2 Edmonton men charged
Two men are facing drug-related charges after search warrants in south Edmonton last week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario's mask mandate has ended in most places. Here's where you still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Montreal
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with state funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
Five reasons Guy 'The Flower' Lafleur stands among the Canadiens greats
There are so many points of argument to claim that Guy Lafleur is the greatest Montreal Canadien of all time. Five moments stand out to highlight the Flower's credentials.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography
Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Saskatoon
-
Impaired driver with someone riding in trunk came to pick up buddy from traffic stop, Sask. police say
An unusual series of events led to an impaired driving charge, according to Corman Park Police Service.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
-
22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 417 in hospital
Sask. reported 22 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 10-16 – up by two from the previous update.
Regina
-
Missing Regina man found dead: police
A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
-
Sask. woman wins $100K on Lotto Max Extra draw
A Moosomin, Sask. woman is $100,000 richer after hitting the Extra on a Lotto Max ticket.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia developer evicts long-term tenants from 54-unit hotel
Brandy McGuire said she was in shock last month when she read the notice from the owners of Bluenose Inn & Suites that told everyone to vacate the property in suburban Halifax. The hotel has been home to McGuire and her family for two years.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
London
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
-
London police cruisers damaged when driver tries to flee
A man of no fixed address is charged after a stolen vehicle struck multiple London, Ont. police cars.
-
Victim of Lake Huron marine incident identified by OPP
A 36-year-old man from Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation has been identified as the victim of a marine incident.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for more ways to save and for those travelling on Highway 69 near Parry Sound, a new Indigenous-owned gas bar that sources fuel from an Ontario First Nation company is offering lower cost.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener resident celebrates 1,000 games with NHL
Drayton, Ont. native Scott Cherrey said his goal when he started his career as an official was just to “work a [Kitchener] Rangers game on a Friday night.”