Canucks playoff viewing parties popping up throughout Metro Vancouver

On Wednesday morning – less than 12 hours before the Canucks face off against the Oilers – Vancouver's mayor will make an announcement about viewing parties in the city.

Ken Sim is set to speak at 7:45 a.m. to let fans know "more details" about what is being planned for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

There were no outdoor viewing parties sanctioned by the city in the first round, with the mayor and police chief both citing the need to have a plan in place to address public safety issues given the 2011 riot.

Meanwhile, restaurants, pubs and other venues have seen a boost in business and the Rio Theatre in East Vancouver is one of many venues embracing Canucks fever.

“At the Rio we always kind of have the slogan of, 'if you can’t beat them, join them,”+' said owner Corinne Lea. “You really can’t go against a Canucks playoff game, right?”

On Wednesday night the Rio is opening its doors for an all-ages event and free for the public. However there is an $8 seat reservation fee and Lea is expecting a busy night.

“I feel like it could sell out. As soon as we announced it, tickets were selling fast,” said Lea.

The City of New Westminster is also jumping on the viewing party bandwagon.

“Now is the time,” said Coun. Daniel Fontaine. “The first game is going to be tomorrow night. We won’t be able to probably get prepared for that particular game, but staff is working as quick as they can to allow the public the opportunity.

Fontaine says Hyack Square and the Anvil Centre are both being explored as possible venues.

The City of Delta lead has been hosting outdoor viewing parties at North Delta’s Social Heart Plaza since the start of the playoffs.

“To date, it has been a family-friendly event with no concern for the Delta Police,” said James Sandberg, Public Affairs Manager with the Delta Police. “We have officers and volunteers there, but all has been very positive thus far.”

Port Coquitlam and Burnaby have also been hosting indoor viewing parties at civic recreation centres.