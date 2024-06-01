Electric scooter causes apartment fire in Chilliwack; 2 hospitalized

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Chilliwack Friday night.

The Chilliwack Fire Department got the call to the 45000 block of Trethewey Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to a news release issued Saturday. Seventeen firefighters were sent to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find the first floor filled with smoke, and helped residents evacuate.

The department said the blaze was started by a charging electric scooter. It added the building’s sprinklers helped control the spread.

The patients were sent to Chilliwack General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The building was damaged by water and smoke, but residents will be able to return home, the department said.

In the release, firefighters reminded anyone charging electronic devices to follow manufacturer instructions, charge away from flammable materials and avoid overcharging.

“Regularly inspect cords and batteries for damage, use proper outlets, and ensure someone is present while charging,” it reads. “Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we thank everyone for doing their part.”