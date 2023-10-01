B.C. Conservative leader defends residential school comments as criticism grows
The leader of the Conservative Party of BC is defending a social media post about parental rights denounced as insensitive, hurtful and political on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
As Indigenous leaders were expressing optimism that the province is at a turning point in addressing the dark and complex history of residential schools, John Rustad had posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, that “we remember what happens when the Canadian government thinks it's better at raising children than parents.”
The statement has received predominately negative responses, and a spokesperson from the Squamish First Nation expressed dismay at the timing.
“I feel for the ones that are the survivors we still have with us today and this is a day I hope they aren't on social media,” said Wilson Williams.
He pointed out that the third annual holiday brings back many painful memories for families grappling with intergenerational trauma that’s stemmed from the mistreatment of Indigenous children at residential schools – as well as colonialism and ongoing racism some children still experience in the classroom.
“It goes to show just when you think we took three steps forward, we maybe took a full step forward and a half step back,” said Wilson. “The insensitivity of it is hurtful.”
The premier and many of B.C.’s political leaders, including mayors and MLAs, issued press releases or made brief social media statements in support of the work of education and reconciliation but largely avoided making speeches and stayed out of the spotlight.
POLITICAL FIRESTORM
The governing B.C. New Democrats have been staunch supporters of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum that’s come under fire from right-wing and parental rights groups that are increasingly clashing over issues of gay and trans rights, and how much children should be taught and when.
“He’s just looking for clicks and likes and retweets,” said NDP MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, Ravi Parmar. “Why of all days do you bring in politics, do you bring in hate and divisions on these types of issues?”
The education critic for the official opposition shared disgust about the timing of the message.
“We have every other day of the year to politicize our views, to talk about other subjects,” said BC United MLA, Elenore Sturko. “It’s not acceptable to misappropriate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation for any other purpose. It’s disrespectful, it shows a lack of empathy.”
Sturko’s party has come under some criticism for voicing support for parental rights, but she insisted that they are supportive of maintaining anti-bullying aspects of the curriculum while listening to and addressing parents’ concerns about providing feedback on the age appropriateness of the coursework.
RUSTAD DOUBLES DOWN
Rustad was in Vancouver on Sunday and agreed to an on-camera interview with CTV News, where he was unapologetic about linking the somber national holiday with his views on parental rights.
“When I look at Orange Shirt Day, it was founded on taking away parents’ rights, Indigenous parents' rights to raise their children -- the government believed that they knew better,” he said, making loose reference to the story of the B.C. woman who wasn’t allowed to wear an orange shirt to school as a child. https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/every-child-matters-orange-shirt-day-remembers-residential-school-victims-1.4115510?cache=usdarqitakojzyii
When CTV News suggested that conflating residential schools, where many children were emotionally and physically abused, malnourished, mistreated and even died, with an educational curriculum in schools, he said he’d spent a lot of time advocating for reconciliation and listening to First Nations members in his years as aboriginal relations minister.
“I will always stand against residential schools, I have historically and I always will,” Rustad went on to say. “It's absolutely tragic, but at the core of that was taking away parents' rights. That was the core of what happened: government made a decision that they raise those children, they felt that they knew better to raise those children than parents.”
When asked whether he had the same compassion for gay or trans children struggling or facing bullying in school, Rustad referenced the injustice in the film “The Imitation Game,” about a gay British cryptologist who was persecuted, and said it was wrong that “people that were trans or gay, that have that lifestyle, were thrown in jail.”
He also insisted he didn’t endorse the anti-SOGI rallies that saw verbal and physical clashes with counter-protestors, before coming back to his focus.
“It's not right to take rights away from one person to give rights to another person,” Rustad said. “We need to be able to be a very inclusive society and that means we need to be a very inclusive society and say that parents have rights too.”
Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives now have official party status in the legislature, which means his opinions and beliefs – some of them polarizing and controversial -- will have more prominence than they did before.
Parmar remarked that, “If this is the type of stuff he’s planning on doing now as the B.C. Conservative Party in the B.C. legislature, we’re going to be in for a rough ride.”
The fall session begins in two weeks.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
Half of millennials and Gen Z living paycheque-to-paycheque in Canada while stressing about climate crisis: survey
Struggling under the rising cost of living and an ever mounting fear of the climate crisis, young Canadians don’t see a positive future for themselves right now, according to a recent national survey.
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
Federal prisoner with terminal illness granted parole on compassionate grounds to die outside of jail
A terminally ill federal prisoner, who has been fighting for a compassionate release to die outside of jail, has been granted day parole.
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.
Vancouver Island
-
International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.
-
B.C. Conservative leader defends residential school comments as criticism grows
The leader of the Conservative Party of BC is defending a social media post about parental rights denounced as insensitive, hurtful and political on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
Calgary
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Thousands of Calgarians Run for the Cure
Thousands laced up in Calgary and across the country Sunday for the annual Run for the Cure.
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies from ALS complications
Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager Chris Snow has died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Edmonton
-
Red Deer school board trustee won't apologize for posting 'brainwashing' meme: Lawyer
The lawyer for a Red Deer School Board member says she won't be saying sorry after posting a meme comparing teaching children about the LGBTQ2S+ community to brainwashing in Nazi Germany.
-
'People really need the help': 24-hour small scale food bank opens in Edmonton
Free non-perishable food items and books are now available 24 hours a day in northwest Edmonton – for anyone who needs them.
-
Highway 44 closed after fatal crash near Hondo Sunday
Highway 44 near Highway 2 was closed after a fatal crash near Hondo on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga outlet mall
Officers from Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at an outlet mall in Mississauga.
-
Nearly 500 tenants from 5 apartment buildings in Toronto are now on rent strike
More than 100 tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike Sunday joining the ranks of nearly 500 residents who have been withholding payments since early summer.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Montreal
-
Major search effort to find 4-year-old child who fell in Mauricie River
A four-year-old child is missing after falling into the Saint-Maurice River in Quebec’s Mauricie region Sunday night.
-
Strike looming for Quebec school support staff
School support workers in Quebec are threatening to go on strike in a matter of weeks, as more than half say they can't afford to pay for the basics of living. From 2020 to 2021, the average salary of a school support staff employee was $24,284 a year, says Andrea Di Tomaso, a spokesperson with the Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN).
-
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
-
Manitoba NDP leader rallies troops, Liberals promise help for newcomers
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew rallied supporters on the final Sunday of the provincial election campaign, while Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson continued to stay out of the media spotlight.
-
'More than happy to donate': Manitoba farm gives potatoes to Ukrainian community
A Manitoba potato farm has donated a half ton of spuds to a good cause.
Saskatoon
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
'You could hear a pin drop': Contract vote derailed in Prince Albert after surprise disclosure from city
Inside workers in Prince Albert have delayed a vote on a tentative contract after the city disclosed surprise plans for “sweeping” structural changes to its workforce.
-
Suspects in Saskatoon emergency scam identified themselves as law enforcement, police say
Saskatoon police are warning the public about alleged fraudsters identifying themselves as police officers as part of a grandparent, or emergency scam.
Regina
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
Regina police charge 18-year-old in connection to 2021 pedestrian death
An 18-year-old is facing several charges in connection to the death of a Regina man in 2021.
-
Not so alone: Silent Hearts Walk seeks to support families who’ve lost children
The 10th annual Silent Hearts Walk Perinatal Loss Awareness Walk, brought out families and their supports for a walk through Wascana Park.
Atlantic
-
Inaugural International Culture Fest in the Valley a resounding success in N.B.
From Cameroon to Indonesia, multiple international cultures, food, and crafts were on display at Rothesay Commons Park for the inaugural festival.
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Thousands gather in downtown Charlottetown for Farm Day
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Charlottetown for Farm Day, with many saying it's an important chance to get farmers in front of urban people.
London
-
‘Hope for a cure’: Cancer survivors and supporters gather for annual Run for the Cure
A powerful moment as dozens of cancer survivors gathered for a photo at Victoria Par in London, Ont. ahead of the CIBC Run for the Cure.
-
‘It’s a great feeling’: Golden Knights Staff from St. Thomas, Ont. get day with Stanley Cup
The Luce family from St. Thomas, Ont. had four chances to hoist the Stanley Cup, before they finally tasted victory this summer.
-
Alleged vandals cause $100K in damage to lakefront cottage
Huron County OPP is investigating after a seasonal cottage was allegedly wrecked by vandals causing more than $100,000 in damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
-
Half of millennials and Gen Z living paycheque-to-paycheque in Canada while stressing about climate crisis: survey
Struggling under the rising cost of living and an ever mounting fear of the climate crisis, young Canadians don’t see a positive future for themselves right now, according to a recent national survey.
-
Sewing retreat in Timmins brings people together to make quilts for residential school survivors
A patchwork of people from various places and cultures have come together for a sewing retreat event in Timmins, Ont. making quilts for residential school survivors.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds gather in Breslau, Ont. for unveiling of COVID Wall of Memories
A large crowd of over 600 people gathered in Breslau Sunday afternoon around a memorial wall covered with the names of those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Most read stories of the week: Hit and run trial, encampment cleared, changes for CTV Kitchener
Sentencing in a hit and run trial, a Cambridge encampment being cleared, and some big changes for CTV Kitchener round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.