VANCOUVER -- Two people were arrested and another is still at large after a traffic stop in Surrey Thursday afternoon.

Police pulled over a Nissan Sentra near the intersection of 152 Street and Fraser Highway after officers believed they saw the driver using a cell phone while driving.

As they approached the vehicle, officers saw one passenger attempting to conceal something inside the car, according to a release from Surrey RCMP. Another passenger ran away as officers were approaching, police said.

When they searched the vehicle, police found and confiscated "numerous items consistent with drug trafficking," according to the RCMP.

Among the items seized were "suspected methamphetamines packaged for street sale," "suspected Codeine tablets," drug paraphernalia and a small amount of counterfeit Canadian currency, police said. They also seized the vehicle.

The driver and one of the passengers were arrested at the scene, and the search for the third occupant of the vehicle is ongoing, police said, adding that charges have not yet been laid.