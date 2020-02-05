VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they seized a loaded shotgun and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking while executing a search warrant in the Guildford area late last month.

The warrant was executed on Jan. 29 at a residence in the 14800 block of 107A Avenue, not far from Holly Park.

Members of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team searched the home as part of an "unlawful weapons position" investigation, police said.

During their search, officers found a loaded shotgun, small amounts of "suspected narcotics" and "drug processing and packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking," according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old Surrey man during their search, but he was later released. The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been laid, police said.

“SGET is continuing to be successful at gathering intelligence on the street and converting it into arrests and firearms seizures,” said Staff Sgt. Glenn Atkins in the release. “Often all it takes is one interaction by our officers or one tip from the public to spark an investigation with an outcome that has a significant impact at street level."

With that in mind, Surrey RCMP ask anyone who has information that could help this investigation to call their non-emergency line at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.