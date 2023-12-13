Driver shot early Wednesday morning in Surrey, RCMP say

Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood that left a driver hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they responded to a report of shots fired at a vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of 124th Street and 64th Avenue, near Tamanawis Park.

The man behind the wheel was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury "consistent with a gunshot," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

A stretch of 124th between 64th and Boundary Drive was closed early Wednesday while police investigated the shooting. It's unclear when the area will reopen to traffic.

"The investigation is in the early stages and police will remain on scene until such time the examination is complete," Surrey RCMP said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting – or dash cam video recorded in the area around the time of the incident – to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.