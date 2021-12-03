Driver pleads guilty in B.C. hit-and-run that killed 3 international students

Police on the scene of a collision between a car and a pickup truck in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Brendan Kergin/KamloopsMatters) Police on the scene of a collision between a car and a pickup truck in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Brendan Kergin/KamloopsMatters)

Vancouver Top Stories