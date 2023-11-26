Driver fled scene of fatal crash in Surrey: RCMP

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Saturday night, and one of the drivers fled the scene, police said.

The two cars—a white Ford Mustang and a black Toyota Corolla—collided at the intersection of 128th Street and 82nd Avenue in Newton just before 9:30 p.m., according to Surrey RCMP.

Mounties said the Mustang was travelling south and the Corolla north on 128th Street, then the Corolla turned left at the intersection of 82nd Avenue into the path of the Mustang. The subsequent T-bone collision significantly damaged both vehicles.

The passenger of the Corolla was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Corolla—described by police as a South Asian man in his 20s wearing a grey hoodie and jeans—fled the scene on foot.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the driver has not been found, Surrey RCMP told CTV News.

The driver of the Mustang was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Mounties.

Police have not ruled out alcohol nor speed as factors contributing to the crash.

128th Street between 80th and 84th avenues was closed Saturday night while Mounties were at the scene collecting video and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information or video of that area between 9:20 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.