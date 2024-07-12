Driver arrested after hitting parked cars, mounting sidewalk: RCMP

A driver has been arrested and could face possible charges after they were spotted hitting parked cars and driving onto a sidewalk in Coquitlam Thursday evening, police say.

In a news release Friday, the Coquitlam RCMP said it received multiple reports at about 6 p.m. the previous evening of a white Ford Escape travelling dangerously near Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street. Witnesses told police the driver hit parked cars in that area before the vehicle went onto the sidewalk near Pinetree Way.

Police spotted the vehicle near Atlantic Avenue by Johnson Street. The driver was pulled over and arrested. During the response and arrest, three officers were reportedly injured, police said. All three have been released from hospital.

"This was a highly dynamic and fluid situation that required a significant police presence to the Coquitlam Centre parking lot," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the news release. "We understand the public's concern about this unfolding incident. Due to the time of day, this was a highly populated area and we are fortunate that no injuries were reported from the community."

Mounties said charges have been recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area taken between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact investigators at 604-945-1550.