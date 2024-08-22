Unlicensed B.C. child-care provider who left kids outside nail salon under investigation

An unlicensed child-care provider who left several young children outside a nail salon in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week is under investigation, CTV News has learned.

An image of seven children standing or crouching near the entrance to the salon – located along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge – went viral on social media this week, with a witness claiming the child-care provider had been sitting inside with her back to the street.

It's unclear if there were any additional children in a stroller that can be seen in the image.

"I told her she can't be leaving her kids unattended," the witness wrote on Facebook. "She refused to give me her daycare name."

The incident, which happened Tuesday, was reported to the RCMP and Fraser Health, prompting two simultaneous investigations.

Ridge Meadows RCMP told CTV News that surveillance video showed the child-care provider entering the salon, but leaving "promptly," within three minutes.

"The children outside the nail salon were in the line of sight of the daycare provider for that time," the detachment said in an email. "Police have determined that there was no risk to the children and that no Criminal Code offence was committed."

The witness – who briefly spoke with CTV News, but did not want to be identified – insisted they saw the woman facing away from the children.

The situation was also concerning to local health officials, who confirmed the child-care provider is unlicensed.

Under B.C. law, unlicensed providers can only care for "up to two children (or a sibling group) who are not related to them," according to a government website explaining the differences between types of child-care services.

Fraser Health said the provider involved in this week’s incident in Maple Ridge was the subject of a previous “unrelated investigation,” after which she agreed to comply with all provincial regulations.

"Licensing officers will conduct an onsite inspection or inspections to determine if a section of the legislation has been contravened. An operator found to be operating an unlicensed facility must reduce to two children or stop operating," the health authority said in a statement.

B.C.'s Ministry of Education and Child Care noted that because the child-care provider is unlicensed, she is not eligible for provincial funding.

"High-quality child care allows parents to work, go to school or pursue other opportunities, and gives parents peace of mind knowing their children are safe," the ministry said in an email. "No parent should experience a situation like this."

Unlicensed child-care providers are not subject to monitoring or inspections either, unlike licensed providers, according to the government.