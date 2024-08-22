VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget

    Finance Minister Katrine Conroy tables the budget in the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Feb. 22, 2024. (Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press) Finance Minister Katrine Conroy tables the budget in the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Feb. 22, 2024. (Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.

    Public accounts show higher revenues from vehicle insurer ICBC were offset by lower revenues from natural resources.

    The final $5.035 billion deficit for the year ending March 31 is lower than the $5.9 billion forecast last quarter, but higher than the $4.2 billion originally predicted in the 2023 budget.

    A statement from the Finance Ministry says the public accounts show the province spent a record $1.1 billion on wildfire management, exceeding the budgeted amount by $401 million.

    It says increased spending on "priority services" including health, education and housing also contributed to the deficit exceeding the budget figure.

    Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says it's the "wrong approach" to respond to fiscal challenges with deep cuts to services.

    "With a slower world economy and a growing population, we cannot afford to have a deficit of services," she says in the statement.

    The public accounts show B.C.'s economic growth was 1.6 per cent, which the ministry says outpaced the national average.

    "B.C. continues to have one of the best credit ratings and one of the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios among provinces," the provincial statement says.

    The deficit is forecast to increase to $7.9 billion in the current fiscal year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story incorrectly said the public accounts were the last look at B.C.'s finances before the October election.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News