Light Up Chinatown, Granville Block Party and more things to do in Vancouver this weekend

The PNE Fair hits its midpoint this weekend, but whether or not you're headed to the fairgrounds, there's lots to do in Vancouver and beyond. Here are some highlights.

Granville Block Party

Downtown Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District is hosting a free, two-day street party this Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music, street performers, a kids area and more.

Organized by the downtown BIA, the event is centred on the intersection of Granville and Robson streets and runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

More information, including a lists of performers and a schedule of events, can be found on the Downtown Van website.

Light Up Chinatown

This weekend also marks the return of Light Up Chinatown, a free, two-day outdoor festival presented by the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

The event's main stage is located on the 500 block of Columbia Street, but walking tours and special food offerings will take visitors to businesses and other locations around the historic neighbourhood.

The festival's hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found online.

Turtle Island Music Festival

Head to Sunset Beach on Saturday for a free music festival featuring Indigenous artists.

Organizers of the Turtle Island Music Festival also promise workshops, an Indigenous marketplace, traditional foods, a children's play area and more.

The show runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and more information can be found on its website and the eventbrite listing.

West Coast Comic Con

Organizers of West Coast Comic Con describe their event as a "collectibles trade show," but it also features some of the hallmarks of larger pop culture festivals, including a cosplay contest.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Maritime Labour Centre, 1880 Triumph St. in East Vancouver. Tickets are $12 at the door and more information about the event can be found on its website.

Afro-Carribbean Cultural Summerfest in Surrey

Surrey's Civic Plaza will transform into a free festival celebrating Afro-Caribbean music and culture this weekend.

Performances run from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

"Come celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture with music, food, and local businesses," organizers say on the city's website.

Surrey's Civic Plaza will host the 2024 Afro-Caribbean Summerfest this weekend. (surrey.ca)

Summer Bhangra Jam

Elsewhere in Surrey on Saturday, Red FM is hosting its Summer Bhangra Jam from noon to 10 p.m. in Holland Park.

The free, one-day Punjabi music festival features international headliners, a Bhangra dance competition, a marketplace, food trucks and more.

Richmond Maritime Festival

A different kind of summer festival is happening in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood this weekend, with the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site opening up its grounds for the 21st annual Richmond Maritime Festival.

In addition to live music and food trucks, the free festival features a display of restored wooden boats, a variety of historical exhibits and arts and crafts activities.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and more information can be found on its website.

With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren