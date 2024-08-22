Provincial party leaders weigh in on ER closures crisis

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz has kept a troubling tally of emergency room closures in Interior Health.

He says, in July, there were closures on 29 out of 31 days. August isn't looking any better.

Merritt’s ER is set to be closed Saturday, and Lillooet's is closed through Friday.

“This is a complete house on fire and nobody seems interested in putting it out,” said Goetz on Thursday.

The crisis is affecting the whole province. Mission's ER was hit Wednesday.

So, CTV News put the crisis to all four provincial party leaders, to get their take on what should be done in response to it.

Premier and NDP Leader David Eby cited his government's efforts to attract foreign-trained workers.

“Recognizing the credentials of internationally trained health-care workers – nurses and doctors – get them off the sidelines and get them working in our hospitals,” said Eby Thursday.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says he'd be more aggressive, If elected.

“We’re going to treat this like the crisis that it is," he said. "I would take a chainsaw to the regulations. Bring those young people home and get them practicing here.”

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad stresses major changes are needed and highlighted the role private health care could play.

“We’re looking at the health-care system in Europe – which is universal health care – but it’s delivered by both government and non-government agencies,” said Rustad.

The Greens' Sonia Furstenau emphasized improving conditions for nurses to retain them and easing the load at ERs.

“We need people to also be able to count on primary care when they need it – so they don't have to rely on emergency rooms for primary care,” she said.

As many await solutions to the Merritt ER's challenges, Goetz has become so frustrated he submitted an invoice to the premier in July for last year's closures.

“I would like a response back now. It's been over 30 days. Don’t make me send it to collections, because that's exactly what I’ll do,” the mayor said Thursday.

He says he plans to follow up with Eby on Monday.