West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect

Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.

According to police, the break-and-enter happened the morning of Aug. 10 at a home in the 3200 block of McIver Road in the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

At the time, the homeowners were out on a walk, but their adult daughter and her child were in the basement, police said.

“The daughter heard the commotion upstairs but believed it was her parents back from their walk,” a news release issued Monday reads.

Police say the suspect stole cash and a credit card, left the home, and then used the card at three local businesses before it was reported stolen.

The man was captured on surveillance video making a purchase at one of the businesses, a liquor store. Images released by the West Kelowna RCMP in an effort to identify the suspect show him holding two cases of Hey Y’all Hard Iced Tea.

He’s pictured wearing a camo jacket, dark jeans, sunglasses, a grey baseball hat and white and orange running shoes.

“West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect,” the release reads. “If you know this person do not approach, instead contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2024-45959 or make an anonymous tip through the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242-8477.”