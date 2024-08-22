VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. pharmacist gave 'unauthorized prescriptions' to family, college says

    Medicine is seen on a pharmacy shelf in a November 2018 file image. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Medicine is seen on a pharmacy shelf in a November 2018 file image. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
    A pharmacist from B.C.'s Okanagan has been issued a suspension and fine after admitting he provided "unauthorized prescriptions" to family members.

    Kelowna pharmacist Sameh Elbably dispensed 19 prescriptions without authorization, including to himself, according to a public notification from his professional college.

    The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia said Elbably also "attempted to conceal his conduct" by reversing the prescriptions on PharmaNet – a network administered by the Ministry of Health, where every prescription dispensed across the province is recorded.

    According to the public notification, Elbably also "provided disingenuous information" to a college investigator.

    As punishment, the pharmacist's registration has been suspended for 90 days, effective Aug. 12, and he has been fined $2,000.

    Elbably is also barred from managing a pharmacy or teaching pharmacy students for three years following his suspension.

    Additionally, the college said he must review the legislation, standards and policies relevant to his conduct, and pass an ethics course for health-care professionals.

    In deciding an appropriate punishment, the college's inquiry committee considered that Elbably "demonstrated a severe and prolonged pattern of behaviour," according to the notice.

