Dreaming of a Green Christmas with Accidental Environmentalist Julia Grieve

VANCOUVER -

According to Zero Waste Canada, this year alone we are going to throw out over 540,000 tonnes of gift wrap.

Julia Grieve, accidental environmentalist, joined CTV Morning Live with tips for having a more sustainable holiday this year.

Thrift the gift: There are plenty of stunning items that can be given new life at thrift stores. One of the key items Grieve searches for are bar cart items. Often great value crystal glasses, shakers, and trays are easy to snap up.

Give the gift of eco-education: The next generation of teens and kids will be getting ready to fight for the planet. Grieve picked up the book Little Eco-Warriors from WINNERS and suggested pairing it with a few mason jars with bulk candy. This is a low waste gift that lets little ones know they can make a difference.

Give the gift of wrapping: Go paperless this year. Grieve recommends wrapping gifts in reusable items that also become part of the present. Produce bags are a go-to for Grieve and her favourites are Now Design from Well.ca. Another alternate are Ten and Co. sponge clothes. They replace paper towels and last six to 12 months. She uses those for gifting bottles of wine or alcohol free spirits.

For items that need a box, Grieve discovered B.C. brand Nemylu. The beautiful reusable boxes truly become a gift on their own. To spruce up the annual cookie exchange, Grieve recommends wrapping the box in a peace silk scarf from The Silk Labs.

Cheers to sustainability: Most people like to raise a glass during the holidays. Grieve recommends whipping up homemade egg nog using Not Milk. It is made from plants and Grieve swears by the taste of this dairy-free milk. Here is the recipe for festive egg nog that can be enjoyed at home or gifted in a mason jar. Simply mix all the ingredients in a high speed blender and top with cinnamon.

3 cups Not Milk

1 14oz can full-fat coconut milk

4-6 Tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ ground nutmug

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Ingredient quantity can be adjusted to taste.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more eco-friendly tips from Julia Grieve.