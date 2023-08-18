Dozens of Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive at the Vancouver airport
Dozens of evacuees who were forced to flee from Yellowknife touched down at Vancouver International Airport Friday afternoon.
The capital city remains under an evacuation order as more than 230 wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest Territories.
An Air Canada flight from Yellowknife brought dozens of residents to YVR, some of whom are still trying to process the drastic events that led them here.
“It’s surreal. It really hasn't hit me yet,” evacuee Laili Ayoubi told CTV News.
“Maybe Yellowknife won't be around,” she continued.
The flight was not a government coordinated arrangement – all on board paid their own way here.
Alberta and Saskatchewan remain the main evacuee partners, but Ayoubi and others on the flight opted not to drive into either province.
"People were saying there were fires on the way down south so we decided to fly,” she said.
"It all happened really quickly, a few days ago they told us we wouldn’t be evacuating, then it went the other way,” said evacuee Michael Gannon, who was accompanied by his dog.
"There were huge lineups on the road out a couple days ago, and those of us that were able to book flights instead of driving out, we did that.”
The evacuees were greeted by members of the City of Vancouver and Salvation Army, but after they left the airport, they were on their own.
The B.C. government is taking in 55 high-priority hospital and long-term care patients who are expected to be brought in on a Canadian armed Forces aircraft, but the Ministry of Health would not confirm whether they had arrived on Friday.
Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said beyond those patients, B.C.’s own wildfire crisis must remain the top priority.
“The primary partner for receiving evacuees for the Northwest Territories is Alberta and Saskatchewan, British Columbia really is a secondary partner,” she said at a news conference Friday.
Another Air Canada flight from Yellowknife is scheduled to arrive at YVR Friday night.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a 'reckless' ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.
Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the N.W.T wildfires
Thousands of residents from the Northwest Territories have been displaced from their homes due to ongoing wildfires. Here’s how Canadians can support impacted communities.
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
'Fire chief's worst nightmare': West Kelowna crews rescue residents who ignored evacuation order
West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund's voice conveyed both pride and exhaustion as he described the risks crews took battling the McDougall Creek wildfire Thursday night.
Satellite captures images of wildfire scars near Yellowknife, damage in B.C.'s Okanagan
Images captured by satellite show the extent of some of the damage caused by wildfires in Canada this summer.
Manitoba preparing for 3,000 evacuees from Northwest Territory wildfires
The Manitoba government says people forced to evacuate due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories could be arriving in Manitoba by Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend
Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau ends Tofino vacation, will visit wildfire evacuation centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his family vacation in Tofino, B.C., on Friday. He was expected to fly to Edmonton where he was scheduled to visit a wildfire evacuation centre that has been set up for those fleeing the raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Victoria community garden becomes permanent fixture in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry
A Victoria community garden born during the COVID-19 pandemic has not only doubled in size, it’s been declared a new permanent fixture in James Bay – garnering calls to action from others to do the same.
Calgary
-
Alberta mother who failed to protect baby daughter from abuse sentenced to jail term
A mother who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her six-week-old baby will spend less than two years in jail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
Charges of extortion and more laid against Calgary woman
A Calgary woman has been charged with extortion and more following what the RCMP says was a lengthy probe.
Edmonton
-
PM Trudeau to visit wildfire evacuation centre in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Edmonton on Friday to visit Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees being hosted at the Expo Centre.
-
37-year-old teddy bear reunited with family after a week of adventure
A very well-loved stuffed animal is back home after a week of adventures with a foster family.
-
'Real and terrifying': Former Albertan watches as flames tear towards West Kelowna
As flames tore down the side of a mountain towards West Kelowna, former Albertan Amalia Zarokostas stood on her balcony taking photos.
Toronto
-
New TTC chair doesn't anticipate Scarborough RT returning to service following derailment
Toronto residents may have seen the last of the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT), according to the newly appointed chair of the TTC board.
-
Runoff from Etobicoke chemical facility fire may have reached Lake Ontario after containment breached due to rain
Runoff from a six-alarm fire at an Etobicoke chemical facility may have reached Lake Ontario after containment was breached due to heavy rain.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
Montreal
-
Man, 50, sent to hospital after stabbing outside LaSalle bar: police
A man was sent to hospital Friday evening after a stabbing in the parking lot of a bar shortly after 6 p.m., Montreal police say.
-
Hepatitis A warning for dozens of guests of Montreal hostel
Montreal public health is warning recent guests of Auberge Chez Jean that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver.
-
Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'
Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday. “Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”
Winnipeg
-
Man with Manitoba connection identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A man believed to be connected to Manitoba has been identified as the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
-
The increase in strike actions in Manitoba
Manitoba's Liquor Mart strike continues to drag on, with customers scrambling to find their favourite drinks at just a handful of stores open across the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple witnesses Hawaii wildfire
A Saskatoon couple spent more than 40 hours on the side of a road in Hawaii as a deadly wildfire raged in the distance.
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
Saskatoon garden club focused on urban biodiversity hits 101 members
A growing group of gardeners in Saskatoon are helping promote urban biodiversity one garden at a time.
Regina
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
City manager can't say how long fence around Regina City Hall will remain up
A fence around Regina City Hall that was put up after a homeless encampment was taken down in July will remain up indefinitely, according to the City of Regina.
-
IN PICTURES: 5 most expensive homes in Regina
For those looking for a luxury home in the Queen City there are some top options. Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in Regina.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
-
Rainfall warnings continue in N.S. as risk of downpours continues into Friday night
Rainfall warnings are in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia along Atlantic coastal counties of the mainland.
London
-
SIU concludes investigation into fatal London, Ont. collision
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer after a woman was killed earlier this year.
-
Town ‘shocked’ by sudden passing of mayor
Myles Murdock’s mayoral nameplate remains at the centre of Goderich Council chambers, but sadly, he won’t be back to take his seat after passing away suddenly this week.
-
'Recipe for disaster' Car crashing into building was just the beginning
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
'Quite the experience’: Activity program teaches northern Ont. cadets life skills, leadership
More than 100 air, sea and army cadets from all over the province at in North Bay at 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base speaking and engaging with the military police, learning about military history and more.
-
19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
-
'It was time': Popular butcher shop in Brantford, Ont., closes its doors after 70 years of operation
A family-owned butcher shop in Brantford has closed its doors after 70 years of operation.