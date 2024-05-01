London Drugs stores remain closed for 4th straight day after 'cybersecurity incident'

Dozens of London Drugs stores in Western Canada remained closed for the fourth straight day following a "cybersecurity incident."

While a spokesperson for the company initially said they hoped to have an update Wednesday morning, they later said the company "does not have any updates to share." Instead, the company resent its statement from Tuesday, which said stores "remain temporarily closed."

London Drugs abruptly closed all locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba after detecting the cyberattack on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the retailer said personal data may have been compromised in the incident, marking a reversal from a previous statement indicating the company had no reason to believe any such personal information had been breached.

The company said it would notify any affected individuals, in accordance with privacy laws, if its investigation determines personal information was impacted.

"Recognizing the impact these closures have had on our customers and employees across Western Canada, it remains our priority to continue working around the clock to have all stores fully operational," Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president, said in the repeated statement. "We appreciate everyone’s patience and support during this very difficult time and will provide updates as available."

London Drugs has more than 80 stores across Western Canada. As of yet, the B.C.-based retailer has provided no timeline for when its stores may reopen. However, to help those with urgent medical needs, pharmacy staff remain at London Drugs locations, the company said. Phone lines are out of service as part of the investigation, so customers have been advised to visit their local store in-person if they need support at the pharmacy.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Todd Coyne