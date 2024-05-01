Ottawa 'urgently' waiting for info from B.C. before deciding on drug criminalization
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks says the decision about whether to recriminalize drug use in British Columbia needs to be made urgently, but she's still waiting for more information from the province before making a call.
The province is one year into a three-year pilot project to decriminalize possession of small amounts of certain illegal drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby asked Health Canada to recriminalize the use of those drugs in public spaces, such as hospitals and parks.
Saks says she's asked B.C. to respond to Ottawa's questions quickly, but would not say what information she's requested.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre posted a letter to X today asking that Trudeau reject Toronto's own longstanding request to extend the decriminalization pilot.
Toronto Public Health said in a statement Monday that it is monitoring B.C's experience, and that in its proposed model, public drug use would remain illegal.
Poilievre unrepentant over calling Trudeau 'wacko' as his MPs say Speaker should resign
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he does not regret calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko,' and now his MPs are renewing calls for the House of Commons Speaker to resign, this time over ordering the Official Opposition leader to leave the chamber.
How can I tell if I have norovirus? Expert explains symptoms
The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.
Doctors dealing with at least 160 Canadians suffering eye damage possibly linked to looking at the eclipse
Nearly a month after the total solar eclipse, at least 160 cases of eye damage have been reported across the country.
Ontario's police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash
The investigation continues into a collision that killed two grandparents and their infant grandchild during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401 east of Toronto.
Stranded cruise passengers in Spain race to catch up with their ship
A month after eight Norwegian Cruise Line passengers were stranded in Africa when their ship left without them because they were late getting back, a U.S. couple – ages 84 and 81 – were also left behind by the cruise line in Spain.
Blair says he couldn't sell cabinet on meeting 'magical threshold' of NATO target
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he couldn't convince the Liberal cabinet that Canada's government needed to meet NATO's spending target in its recent defence policy update.
BREAKING London Drugs stores remain closed for 4th straight day after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores in Western Canada remained closed for the fourth straight day following a "cybersecurity incident."
No criminal charges after 4 newborn bodies found in Boston freezer
A prosecutor in Massachusetts won't seek criminal charges against anyone, two years after four newborns were found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment.
Anger can harm your blood vessel function, study shows
Stress and anger can have a negative impact on cardiovascular health, studies have shown. New research points to just how the mechanism may work.
Vancouver Island
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
Kelowna
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Edmonton
Driver hospitalized after hitting semi trailer parked on side of Manning Drive
A driver was hospitalized after hitting a parked semi's trailer on Manning Drive early Wednesday morning.
Day parole granted for man convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters
A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 deaths of two Métis hunters has been granted day parole.
Calgary
Charges laid in death of Calgary woman in Redstone
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a woman in the community of Redstone last month.
2 dead in Highway 22 crash, road conditions and weather possibly to blame: RCMP
A man and woman, both from Calgary, died as a result of a serious crash on Highway 22 on Tuesday.
Goo Goo Dolls to headline 2024 Calgary music festival
After the cancellation of last year's event, Roundup MusicFest returns to Calgary this summer featuring headliners the Goo Goo Dolls.
Lethbridge
Alberta-to-Montana passenger train would benefit economy, tourism: report
The rail line from Lethbridge to Coutts is used solely for freight trains, but a new feasibility study done by Integrated Travel Research and Development looks at the potential of adding a passenger train.
'Odd request': Suspect asked woman for chili powder after Lethbridge kidnapping, robbery
Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
Winnipeg
NEW Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Former CFL player, executive Lyle Bauer dead at age 65
Lyle Bauer, a former CFL player and executive, has died. He was 65.
Peguis First Nation declares state of emergency over chronic flooding, deplorable housing conditions
Cheryl-Lee Spence and her children have been displaced by flooding on Peguis First Nation multiple times.
Regina
These driving offences now come with an automatic impoundment, licence suspension in Sask.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
Snowfall warning issued for Maple Creek, Cypress Hills area
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of prolonged snowfall among the higher terrain of Saskatchewan's southwest.
'Mean spirited': Sask. criticized for making cancer patients pay hospital parking fees
The provincial government is facing harsh criticism after a decision to revoke free parking for cancer patients at some hospitals in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police set up no-fly zone as they begin search of landfill for remains of Mackenzie Trottier
Today, Saskatoon police begin a search for her remains in the city's landfill, based on a "substantial amount of data" collected in late 2023 that lead them to a specific portion of the site.
'Brutal, cruel, and frankly inhumane': Sask. RCMP describe the sprawling investigation of Tiki Laverdiere's murder
The last of 10 people convicted in the brutal killing of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman was sentenced on Friday, closing a chapter on one of the largest homicide investigations for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigations unit.
Toronto
BREAKING Man killed in Brampton stabbing, homicide unit investigating
Peel Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Brampton on Wednesday morning.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Ontario introduces sped-up apprenticeship path for high school students
Ontario high school students will soon be able to spend most of their time in Grade 11 and 12 in an apprenticeship if they choose to participate in a new skilled trades program.
Montreal
McGill students lose injunction to limit where protesters can go
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
Quebec schools must have boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec committee on gender identity (Comité de sages sur l'identité de genre) has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
Ottawa
Two killed after collision with truck on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed after a car and a transport truck collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near Limoges, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Students launch pro-Palestinian encampment at uOttawa
A group of students have launched an encampment at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) calling on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel, despite the school warning that such action would not be tolerated.
Driver stopped going 199 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 199 km/h on Highway 417 Tuesday night.
Atlantic
New report released on RCMP, government response to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
An independent committee released its first report Wednesday on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, but it does not offer an assessment of the progress made so far.
Man arrested after alleged break-and-enter at Saint John mosque
Police in Saint John, N.B., have made an arrest after a mosque was allegedly broken into earlier this month.
Grab your popcorn: Maritime drive-ins plan big summer with new releases, old favourites
Several Maritime drive-ins are keeping the projector lights flickering as they prepare for what they hope is a busy season in the region.
London
'They were fortunate': No injuries reported in London rollover crash
The collision at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads, was forceful enough to flip a grey SUV. A black SUV was also damaged.
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
Sarnia police lay charges after two-day crime spree
According to police, two men have been charged after an incident at Jackpot City gaming facility in Sarnia, followed by multiple other thefts the following day.
Kitchener
BREAKING Ont. woman who faked pregnant to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
A Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas has been arrested again on similar charges.
1,428 Waterloo Region high school students suspended over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Two suspects charged after alleged drive-by shooting in Massey area
Two residents from Manitoulin Island are charged with multiple weapons and drug-related offences following an alleged drive-by shooting in the Massey area Monday morning, police said.
'Armed and dangerous' Brantford man arrested in northern Ontario
A southwestern Ontario man wanted by police in a shooting investigation was arrested during a traffic stop in North Bay early Tuesday morning.
N.L.
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.