Victoria police say speed a factor in crash that seriously injured driver

Investigators say speed was likely a contributing factor in a single-vehicle crash that sent a driver to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in Victoria.

Police patrolling the downtown area came upon the crash scene on Hillside Avenue near Government Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Victoria Police Department said in a release.

Officers determined the vehicle crashed into a vent pipe and a utility box, causing considerable damage to the car and the city infrastructure, the statement said.

"The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," according to police. "Officers continue to investigate to determine the cause of the collision and speed is believed to be a factor."

The area was closed to traffic for several hours overnight while investigators examined the scene.

"Due to the large amount of debris, City of Victoria public works staff attended to assist with cleanup and street sweeps of the roadway and bike lanes," the statement said.

Traffic resumed normally just before 7 a.m., according to police.

Police say the crash investigation is still in its initial stages. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has video from the scene to contact police at 250-995-7654.