Dog surrendered to BC SPCA after suffering horrific injury in attack

A two-year-old husky and Labrador mix is recovering from a horrific leg injury after being attacked by another dog, according to the BC SPCA.

In a news release Friday, the animal welfare organization said Dobby was originally brought to a veterinary clinic in the South Peace region by his owner.

"He had a large, open wound on his leg, exposing the bone, muscle and tendons," the BC SPCA said in the release. "After nine days of care, the owner decided to stop treatment and surrendered the dog to the BC SPCA."

Chelsea Blackwell, the manager of the BC SPCA's South Peace animal centre said they agreed to take on the remaining veterinary costs for Dobby as he had "been through so much."

Dobby is receiving around-the-clock care at the shelter, which includes sedation to change his bandages. The SPCA said he will continue to require sedation until his wounds have healed enough that the bandage change doesn’t cause him pain. The pooch is also wearing a splint to help his wound closed.

"We have started transitioning Dobby to bandage changes every second-to-third day," said Blackwell. "The bandage changes are necessary until the wound is closed and there is no longer any risk of infection."

Blackwell added that Dobby has never shown any signs of fear or aggression during his treatment.

"His talkative husky side came out when his leg was put in a splint. He thought it was important to tell everyone he was not fond of it," she said.

Dobby will be available for adoption when he's fully healed in about two to three weeks, the SPCA said.