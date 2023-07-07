Do you recognize this man? VPD investigating armed robbery at Yaletown nightclub

New details are emerging about an armed robbery at a Vancouver night club three months ago, as police seek help finding a man who they believe could have crucial information.

Video released by the Vancouver Police Department on Friday shows a clean-shaven man—wearing a ball cap with a New York Yankees logo on it, a black tracksuit and black shoes—entering and exiting a nightclub in Yaletown on April 9.

That night, police say two suspects entered the business after hours, armed with a gun and knife, and threatened staff before stealing $25,000 in cash.

“During the takeover-style robbery, six victims had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined. One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury,” wrote the VPD.

Police say they’ve identified “a number” of suspects, but additional evidence is needed before they can recommend charges.

The statement doesn’t specify whether the man in the video is one of those suspects.

“We believe this man was present at the nightclub at the time of the offence and could have important information that could assist us in completing the investigation,” wrote VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. “We want to speak with this man to find out what he knows.”

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.