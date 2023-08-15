Do you recognize this man? Vancouver police seek sexual assault suspect

Vancouver police have release photos of a man they say is the suspect in a sexual assault alleged to have happened last month in Vancouver.

In a statement Tuesday, the department appealed for information in the hopes of advancing the investigation.

The alleged assault occurred sometime in the "early hours" of July 15 in a vehicle after the suspect and victim met one another near Robson and Granville streets, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

No further details were provided.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call 604-717-0603.