'Do the right thing': Surrey RCMP ask hit-and-run driver to come forward

Police in Surrey are asking the person who was behind the wheel of a grey pickup truck that struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on Sunday to come forward. They're also seeking witnesses to the hit-and-run collision.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on 74 Avenue near 191 Street, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The man who was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

Mounties shared an image of the suspect vehicle, describing it as a grey, two-door pickup with a rear seat, a black box liner and silver wheels with five spokes.

Police said they also believe the vehicle suffered damage to its front passenger side area.

"Thankfully, the pedestrian was not seriously injured as a result of the collision," said Cpl. James Mason, in the release.

“Police are urging the driver involved in the collision to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of it should contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-55986, police said.