'Do not hoard,' urges B.C. premier as province recovers from devastating floods

Vancouver -

Empty shelves in grocery stores and long lineups at gas stations could be seen all over British Columbia on Wednesday, as residents began stocking up on goods of all kinds following this week’s devastating floods.

But the B.C. government urged the public to remain calm and follow the golden rule.

“Please, do not hoard items. What you need, your neighbours need as well,” implored B.C. Premier John Horgan.

“Do the right thing. Listen to what your mom told you when you were little, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’”

The lines for gas were particularly long on southern Vancouver Island. In Sooke, drivers stacked up on road shoulders waiting to fill up.

Grocery stores closest to flooded areas are hardest hit by the panic buying.

“The shelves are cleaned off, can’t get anything,” one Chilliwack shopper told CTV News. “It’s just whittling down to absolutely nothing.”

Dave Earle, the president of the B.C. Trucking Association, insisted residents do not need to worry.

“Yes, there’s going to be hiccups, there’s going to be bumps, but the goods that you and I and everybody rely on are going to get there,” said Earle.

New routes are already being planned, including through the United States, where talks are underway to ease trucks though the borders.

“This is what our industry does. We find a way to get what you and I rely on, to us, and we will continue to do so,” Earle said.

B.C. Ferries has also added new sailings along Vancouver Island to ensure cargo keeps moving.