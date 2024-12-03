VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Missing girls found safe, Vancouver police say

    Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Two girls who did not return to class when the lunch bell rang on Tuesday have been found and are safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

    News that the pair – who are seven and 10 – were found came less than two hours after an appeal to the public and roughly six hours after the girls were last seen on the school playground.

    No additional information was provided.

     

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News