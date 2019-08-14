Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a racist letter with alarming sexual language sent to a local woman.

Supriya, who doesn’t want her last name used, told CTV News the letter came as a shock when she received it in the mail this week. The RCMP referred to the document as “threatening."

“I’m more disgusted than I am afraid,” said Supriya.

The one-page letter, typed in capital letters with poor grammar and spelling, begins “darky in our white man’s land get the fuck out of my country.” It goes on to use highly sexualized language suggesting sexual assault that is too graphic to be re-used in this story.

It goes on to suggest the recipient, S.B., go “back to your own country, Africa, or may be [sic] Trinidad” and to “get the fuck out, or Trump will send his goons to devour you and feed to pets of Canada.”

In a press release titled “Hate crimes not tolerated in Coquitlam,” RCMP Const. Jenifer Barker said “We take these crimes very seriously and are actively pursuing avenues of investigation.”

She adds Coquitlam RCMP haven’t received any other reports of similar incidents but are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at their non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.

“It makes me sad this is happening in our country,” said Supriya. “I find it disturbing they could find my address and the letter uses my initials. That is kind of scary.”

In July, Statistics Canada released data that found the number of reported hate crimes in our country was down 13 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, when there had been a 47 per cent spike compared to the year before. But the Canadian Anti-Hate Network points out some victims are afraid or hesitant to come forward, which could affect the accuracy of those figures.

Mounties say that as this is an ongoing investigation they will not be providing any further information.