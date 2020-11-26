VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Kelowna are hoping to reunite a locked safe with its rightful owner.

In a bizarre appeal for information, police say the safe was found on Rosemead Avenue near Ellis Street on Nov. 20.

Investigators searched their records, but didn't have any reports of a safe being stolen.

While the box was locked when they found it, officers managed to crack it open. There wasn't anything of monetary value inside, just a single photograph.

Mounties didn't provide an image of the safe itself, but are circulating the photo. The picture has a bright blue frame with cartoon animals on it. On the top, it says Canada, while the bottom says Winnipeg.

Two young kids are in the photo, sitting on the back of a what appears to be a type of ceratopsian and it appears to be summer.

“We are sharing the photograph in the hopes that we can reunite it, and the safe, with the rightful owner," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a news release.

Anyone with information about the safe should contact Mounties at 250-762-3300.