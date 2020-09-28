VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C. are looking to return a bag of money found at a coffee shop to its rightful owner.

Police say a man left the bag of money behind at a Tim Hortons on Austin Avenue on June 20.

The man went inside, sat down, and left the bag behind when he was leaving.

Police say someone in the community found the “large amount of cash” and turned it over to them right away.

“Before anyone calls, they should know we have security video of the man who left the money,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement Monday.

The rightful owner will need to answer some specific questions from police to ensure the money is returned to the right person.

Mounties want the owner to describe the amount, denominations of the bills, and the brand of bag that had the money inside.

“This is also a good reminder that if you’ve ever lost a substantial portion of money, you can call police and make a report,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement Monday.

“It’s actually quite common for people to turn in cash and we’re happy to get it back to the rightful owner.”

In fact, another large wad of cash was found on the North Shore the weekend of Sept. 5.

North Vancouver RCMP were able to return the envelope of money to its rightful owner, but not before more than 50 people tried to falsely claim it belonged to them.

If the lost bag of money belongs to you, Coquitlam RCMP ask that you call the non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and ask for Const. Andrew Krueger.