VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner of "a large amount of cash" discovered in a local Staples store last week.

Someone went into the Staples at 1220 Seguin Dr. in Coquitlam on Thursday, Oct. 29 and left "a large sum of cash" inside, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

Police said the manager of the store found the cash and turned it over to them.

To get the money back, the rightful owner will need to answer some questions about the amount of cash, the denominations of the bills and what the cash was being carried in, police said.

Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Const. Deanna Law told CTV News Vancouver the money was found in a "very distinctive" container that only the owner would likely be able to describe. She also said the total amount found was in the "high hundreds" of dollars.

In the news release, Law said anyone who loses a large amount of cash can call police to file a report about the missing funds.

"There is no reason to feel embarrassed," she said in the release. "We simply would like to get the money back to the rightful owner."

Police ask the rightful owner of the money to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-915-1550 and ask for Const. Juliy Kim.