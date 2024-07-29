'Desperate for answers': Grieving family begs for information in 2023 Surrey hit-and-run

A year after a man was fatally injured in a Surrey hit-and run, his grieving family is begging for anyone with information to come forward.

On July 29, 2023, at around 12:28 a.m., 31-year-old Zachary Frise was walking on 128 Street near 82 Avenue when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene. He died from his injuries the next day.

The Surrey RCMP say they believe there are people with information who have not spoken to police, and are urging them to come forward.

"Prior to the arrival of police, the victim was assisted by several Good Samaritans. Although investigators have spoken with some witnesses, they believe there are additional witnesses who have yet to come forward," a news release from the detachment said.

Included with the appeal from Mounties was a statement from Frise's family, describing the impact of his death and how excruciating it has been not to have any answers or closure in the case.

"The pain and grief of losing him has been unbearable for our entire family. Not a day goes by that we don’t miss his bright smile and charismatic personality. There will always be a heartache that can never be healed," the family said.

"We are desperate for answers and for justice. We have been living in a state of anguish, knowing that the person responsible for this tragedy is still out there."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or dash cam or surveillance video from the area on the night of the crash is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-126345.

"If you saw or heard anything on that fateful night, please, we beg you, don’t keep it to yourself," the family said in its appeal.