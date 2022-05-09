Dealing with delays, crowding on transit today? Here's why.

If you're noticing your morning commute is a bit more crowded Monday morning, it could be because of a cancellation.

TransLink warned customers who rely on its West Coast Express line that a mechanical issue meant one of the trains wasn't running.

In a service disruption notice, the transit provider said Train 4 was cancelled for the day.

Instead, customers need to take trains 3 or 5.

TransLink apologized to its passengers and thanked them for their patience.

Train 4 runs between Mission City and Waterfront stations between 6:55 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

It runs eastbound from Waterfront at 5:30 p.m., arriving at Mission City Station at 6:45 p.m.